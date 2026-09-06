Migration drives 70% of SIR deletions, northern states hit hardest

Migration was also the dominant factor in states with some of the largest absolute numbers of exclusions. In Uttar Pradesh, 75 per cent of exclusions were attributed to electors who had permanently shifted or were absent. The figure was 74 per cent in both Maharashtra and Karnataka.Gujarat showed a different pattern. While 54 per cent of its exclusions were linked to permanently shifted or absent electors, duplicate or multiple-place registrations accounted for a significant 20 per cent.The prominence of migration highlights a longstanding problem for India’s electoral system: Voters who move for work often remain registered in their home constituencies but face practical barriers to voting there.A 2024 report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, The Absent Voters of India: Challenges and Prospects for the Enfranchisement of Migrants, authored by Banasmita Bora, said migrants frequently encounter voting barriers linked to documentation and informal housing. Such obstacles can depress turnout among migrant populations.“Political parties and their representatives pay little attention to migrants' needs,” Bora wrote, noting that migrants often do not return to their home constituencies to vote and may have limited political representation at their destinations.The Election Commission had examined the issue earlier. In 2015, it formed an expert committee to assess whether internal migrants could vote from their place of residence without returning to their home constituencies.The committee concluded that absentee voting was not then viable, citing the absence of a clear legal definition of a “migrant worker” and a lack of reliable official data on the number of migrant voters.Women accounted for a higher share of exclusions than men in 11 states in the available dataset. In 10 of those states, women also represent a larger share of the overall electorate; Manipur was the sole exception. The pattern also coincides with differences in female literacy.Female literacy in these states ranges from more than 80 per cent in Puducherry to similarly high levels in Mizoram, while women account for between 50 per cent and 53 per cent of excluded electors in the affected states — among the highest female exclusion shares recorded nationwide.