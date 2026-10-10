Modi govt turned 'mother of democracy' into 'muzzled democracy': Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday lashed out at the Modi government over the detentions by Delhi police, saying it has turned the 'mother of democracy' into a 'muzzled democracy'.

The Congress chief alleged that the cowardice of the BJP-RSS is on full display today.

"Our youth, students, lawyers, journalists, social activists, farm union leaders, You Tubers, content creators, everyone who is questioning this regime are being detained," Kharge said on X.

"Modi government has turned the 'Mother of Democracy' into a 'Muzzled Democracy'!" he said.

Detentions, arrests, jails, lathis and pellets cannot deter the people of India, the Congress chief asserted.

"Since the days of our Freedom struggle, the youth have been at the forefront of shaping the nation's destiny," he said.

The Congress Party, along with the united Opposition, will fight "this tyrannical regime, tooth and nail", Kharge said. "We shed our blood to win India's freedom. We will continue to fight, with every ounce of our strength, to defend our Democracy, our Constitution and the fundamental rights of every Indian," Kharge said. His remarks came as protesters attempted to reach Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police on Saturday detained over 500 protesters, who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against the CEC. Sources said the protestors were detained across the New Delhi area where police are using drones to monitor movement of people attempting to reach the protest site.