Modi tells NDA MPs to win youth's trust as Neet protest row escalates

A day after police baton-charged those protesting examination paper leaks in the heart of the national capital, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday told a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that strong action had been taken against those involved in the “ghor paap” (grave sin) of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Neet) irregularities. He also urged NDA Members of Parliament (MPs) to engage with people with “warmth and affection” and win the “trust of the youth”. He said the interests of farmers had also been prioritised in the recent trade deals India has signed.

The PM’s morning address to NDA MPs, in which he sought to soothe the anger among the youth over examination paper leaks, preceded a day of relentless developments centred on the police action during Monday’s Sansad Chalo march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Despite the police removing the temporary structures at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, protesters cleaned the site and continued to gather there throughout the day amid heavy police deployment. Security was also stepped up in central Delhi.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the outfit had called off its march to Parliament as it did not want more young people to be hurt. He apologised to supporters, especially women, who he alleged were beaten by male police personnel. Delhi Police said protesters had “displayed unruly, aggressive, and violent behavior” and had “deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force” despite repeated warnings on Monday. The police registered four first information reports (FIRs) to investigate incidents of arson and violence. According to sources, 186 injured had been brought to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital emergency department until 8 am on Tuesday, of whom 89 were policemen. Of the total injured, 96 were referred to the surgery department for treatment, including plastering and stitches. All were discharged except one woman, who remained on a ventilator. At least 60 protesters and 118 police personnel were injured, police sources said. Dipke claimed 150 protesters were injured. During the day, Union Health Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the hospital, as did Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also announced legal and medical helplines.

By late afternoon, after the Gandhis visited the hospital, the Congress leadership upped the ante. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other party leaders, including Chief Ministers D K Shivakumar and V D Satheesan, staged a dharna outside the PM’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to protest the alleged “police brutality” against the youth. The issue of the police baton charge and the use of tear gas against protesters also reverberated in Parliament. Proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day of the monsoon session on Tuesday. Opposition members protested the police action on the CJP-led march. They also sought discussions on the Neet paper leak and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference at Jantar Mantar, Dipke questioned the government’s intent behind initiating talks with his outfit, saying it was engaging in dialogue with the CJP while simultaneously carrying out a police crackdown on protesters. CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Nadda on Monday afternoon. Dipke alleged that Das and Ranka’s mobile phones had been taken away and that they were “in a way under house arrest at Nadda’s residence”. He alleged that the government’s plan was to scatter the leadership so that “when there is chaos, no one is there”. The government did not respond to the allegations. Government sources reiterated their commitment to holding talks with the CJP.

At Jantar Mantar, protesters resumed their sit-in. They placed a photograph of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk alongside a copy of the Constitution, the Ramcharitmanas, a spinning wheel, and a small Buddha statue. Wangchuk had agreed to end his fast but decided to continue it after seeing the police action against protesters, Dipke said, adding that Wangchuk’s condition was serious. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered Wangchuk’s immediate transfer to Medanta in Gurugram. The CJP leadership renewed its demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign. Twenty minutes after the Congress leadership began its dharna outside the PM’s residence, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, met Rahul Gandhi and urged him to end the protest. Singh alleged that Gandhi had “backtracked” from his earlier demand for a debate on the issue in Parliament and said it did not befit a leader of his stature. Singh said Gandhi refused his request and instead demanded that Pradhan also resign. The minister further said that the Congress “has not given any notice to date for a formal discussion on this serious matter (the Neet issue) as per rules”.

“The government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to Neet and the associated movement. Gandhi’s behaviour does not align with the principles of democracy,” Singh said. Soon after Singh’s statement, police forcibly removed and detained Gandhi and other Congress leaders. Gandhi lay on the ground and resisted as security personnel tried to remove him from outside the PM’s residence. According to Congress sources, Gandhi suffered an injury below his eye as well as minor injuries to his hands and legs. AAP’s Sanjay Singh alleged that the PM allowed Gandhi to stage a dharna outside his residence to “weaken the CJP protest”.

Delhi Police also rejected allegations by the CJP’s chief spokesperson that security personnel had used pellet guns against protesters during the Chalo Sansad march, calling the claim “completely false and misleading”. CJP’s Saurav Das shared a video on his official X handle alleging that police had fired pellet guns at peaceful protesters. The post also carried a video showing a man lying injured in a hospital, claiming he had sustained pellet injuries during the protest. According to lawyers representing the protesters, 38 detainees were initially taken to Burari police station before being shifted to Chhatrasal Stadium later in the evening. The lawyers alleged that they were not allowed to meet the detainees or speak to police officials at the stadium, making it difficult to ascertain whether any FIRs had been registered, any formal arrests made, or any charges invoked.