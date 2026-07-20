NC says govt promise unfulfilled, stages protest in Delhi for J-K statehood

Escalating the political showdown over Jammu and Kashmir's political status, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, ministers, MLAs and party workers staged a protest in the national capital on Monday, demanding the immediate restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

The demonstration, held on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, was, however, overshadowed by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest march to Parliament.

Omar, who arrived from Jammu in the morning, was unable to reach the protest venue at Jantar Mantar due to the heavy deployment of police personnel for the CJP protest.

The group of around 100 NC protesters gathered with placards reading "Apna wada pura karo" (fulfil your promise) and "Restore full statehood," raising slogans targeting the Union government over the delay in restoring statehood. The chief minister later tried to reach the Constitution Club, where a seminar on statehood was scheduled, but was stopped by police. Wearing a jacket emblazoned with "Restore Statehood", Omar sat on the pavement on Ashoka Road, where some youngsters participating in the CJP protest also joined him. The protesters also raised slogans such as "Modi ka wada, kyun raha aadha? (Why has Modi's promise remained unfulfilled?)".

Police allegedly used tear gas to disperse the growing crowd near the Constitution Club while the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and his supporters were holding the sit-in. Addressing reporters later, Omar criticised the Centre and the Delhi Police over the action. "...here, along with the rest of the people, we were also targeted by tear gas. It is such a shame," Omar said. "We came to Delhi with around 100 supporters to press the Centre for early restoration of statehood, but we are not allowed to protest peacefully here either. Democracy is being strangled," he added. Condemning the police action, he said young people who had gathered from different parts of the country seeking justice had been subjected to tear gas.

"They were harassed during the NEET exam. They were tense and stressed, and for that, they want someone to take responsibility. But today, tear gas was used mercilessly on them. It is such a shame," he said. Omar said the protest was aimed at holding the Centre accountable to its explicit commitments made before both houses of Parliament and the Supreme Court. "We came to Delhi to remind the central government that they promised the Supreme Court and the public that statehood would be restored immediately after elections," Omar said. "We are repeatedly told that statehood will be restored at the appropriate time, but no one tells us when that appropriate time actually is. Coming from a remote corner of the country, our voices are often overlooked; that is why we were forced to demonstrate here today," he added.

With his convoy caught in a massive traffic jam near Patel Chowk, Omar later took an autorickshaw to Jammu and Kashmir House on Prithviraj Road. Farooq Abdullah urged the Modi administration to respect the democratic mandate of the region. "We are fighting for full statehood, which was promised by the prime minister and the home minister," he said. "I hope the government will respect the wishes of the people, work for the good of this country, address the issues in Ladakh, and restore statehood without further delay," Abdullah said. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary echoed the sentiment, noting that the alliance partners, including the NC and the Congress, had assembled in Delhi out of sheer necessity.