NDA leaders to felicitate PM Modi as he surpasses Nehru's tenure record

Marking the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s 12 years at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government has dedicated itself to trust, development, and public welfare, and worked to empower the youth, women, and farmers.

The Opposition Congress said the 12 year tenure has been marked by “propaganda” and “anti-poor policies”. It urged the government to absorb higher crude oil costs, rather than pass them on to consumers, as that would hurt demand and slow economic growth.

NDA’s leaders, including its chief ministers and deputy CMs, will gather in the national capital on Wednesday to mark the coalition’s 12 years in government at the Centre. They will also felicitate Modi for having served as the country’s prime minister for 4,400 days from May 26, 2014 to June 10, 2026, surpassing India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of 4,399 days from 1952 until his death in May 1964.

Some of Modi’s counterparts sent their congratulatory messages on the eve of his becoming the longest-serving elected prime minister of India, and for his “transformative governance, his advocacy for the Global South, and his vision of an inclusive and economically dynamic India,” the Press Information Bureau said. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayake, PM of Papua New Guinea James Marape, Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar congratulated Modi. In a social media post on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Under Modi ji's leadership, over these 12 years, the country has witnessed for the first time the parallel realisation of poor welfare and unprecedented development.”

In a critique of the NDA’s 12 years in power at the Centre, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said “anti-poor” economic policies and a "compromised" foreign policy have pushed the country into such a dire situation that millions of poor families and women have been forced to bear the "poisonous smoke of firewood stoves". He also said the number of subsidised cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme have been reduced from nine to four and the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased by ₹89 in the last three months. “Arranging debt waivers worth lakhs-crores for billionaire friends and passing the Bill of your failures onto the poor -- this is Modi's loot model,” Gandhi said.

The Congress released a 76 page “promise versus reality” document, where it said that in the last 12 years promises have been accompanied by big announcements, grand statements and headlines, but in reality none of that translated into transforming the lives of the people. Congress leaders Rajeev Gowda and Amitabh Dubey released the document, which sought to rebut what it said was government's "prachar" (propaganda) on economy, jobs, foreign policy, energy, environment, climate change, agriculture, MSMEs, infrastructure, urban development, social sector, civil liberties and minorities governance and law. The Congress leaders urged the government to absorb higher crude oil costs rather than pass them on to consumers since that would hurt demand and slow economic growth. They said capital outflows, weak private investment, falling confidence and high unemployment puncture the government’s claims. Gowda said the government had benefited from years of lower crude oil prices but chose to raise taxes and collect windfall gains instead of passing relief to consumers.