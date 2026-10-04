New horizons: Women set to play more decisive roles at RSS affiliates

In a statement issued on Friday, Ramlal added that women farmers must be placed at the forefront of decision-making over sustainable agriculture and the rural economy. “They must be given legal and social recognition not merely as a workforce labouring on the land, but as farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs capable of making independent decisions with self-reliance and discernment,” he said.

Data shows the share of women in India’s total workforce engaged in agriculture has risen from 30 per cent in 2017-18 to almost 49 per cent in 2023-24, while that of males has declined from 40 per cent to 36 per cent during the same period. “For the BKS, we can say with confidence that the role of women in our state executive committees and national working committees in recent years has grown with many of them now holding prominent posts,” a senior functionary of the organisation said.