Newly elected TVK ministers signal departure from traditional governance

Following the high-profile ceremony on Sunday, in which TVK chief C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, newly inducted cabinet ministers signaled a radical departure from traditional governance, promising a "white paper" audit of all state departments and a "zero-interference" policy in administration.

Vijay's victory in his debut election is being heralded as a historic shift that upended nearly six decades of Dravidian political dominance.

Speaking to PTI Videos after the swearing-in, Minister Aadhav Arjuna described the election result as a "victory for the people", specifically crediting the youth and women of Tamil Nadu.

Arjuna emphasised that the new administration would be anchored in transparency, secularism, and social justice. "Our leader and all ministers will provide a transparent government. We will work for all minority brothers and sisters and prioritise development," he stated. When questioned about the transition from the previous DMK-led government, Arjuna alleged that the "experience" of the outgoing regime was largely defined by "corruption", which TVK intends to replace with a development-focused ministry. Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar outlined the government's immediate roadmap, confirming that the chief minister has directed a comprehensive audit of every department. The findings will be released to the public as a "white paper" to expose the current state of affairs and fiscal health of the ministries.

"We will do a complete audit... what is there, what is not there, and what needs to be prioritised," Kumar told PTI Videos. He alleged that departments had been "looted" over several decades and argued that a clear public report is necessary before the new government can effectively restructure the state's shattered finances. Addressing the state's massive debt - estimated to exceed Rs 10 lakh crore - Kumar asserted that "honest administration" would be the primary tool to resolve the crisis. The cabinet, described by observers as a blend of youth and experience, has adopted a servant-leadership rhetoric. Minister Arunraaj expressed that the party feels a heavy sense of responsibility toward the mandate given to TVK.