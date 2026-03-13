Odisha Congress shifts MLAs to Karnataka resort ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

The Odisha Congress has resorted to “resort politics” by shifting a section of its legislators to Karnataka amid apprehensions of cross-voting in the closely contested Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held on March 16.

Nine of the 14 Congress MLAs, accompanied by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, have travelled to Bengaluru and are currently staying at a private resort, party leaders confirmed on Friday. The move, they said, is aimed at preventing any attempt at “horse-trading” before the crucial vote in the Odisha Assembly.

Acknowledging that some party legislators have been shifted out of the state to ensure unity in the party ranks, Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam said the MLAs have been shifted to Bengaluru so that they can be shielded from horse-trading attempts by the BJP.

According to party sources, the MLAs were first called to Bhubaneswar for consultations on Thursday night before being flown to Karnataka, a Congress-ruled state considered politically safe for the party camp. The legislators are staying at a resort in the Bidadi area on the outskirts of the city along with their family members. Among those who travelled to Karnataka are MLAs Mangu Khilla, Pabitra Saunta, Kadraka Appalaswamy, C S Rajan Ekka, Ashok Das, Nilamadhab Hikaka, Sagar Das, Prafulla Chandra Pradhan and Dasarathi Gomango. They are expected to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi. “The MLAs will return to Bhubaneswar on Monday and will go directly to the Assembly to cast their votes,” said Kadam.

However, five Congress legislators remained in the state capital to attend the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly. Those who did not travel to Bengaluru include Kadam, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Sofia Firdous, Satyajeet Gomango and Ramesh Chandra Jena. Firdous said she was unaware of the relocation details and added that she did not need to leave Bhubaneswar. Party insiders said the decision to move the MLAs followed internal discussions at senior levels within the Congress leadership amid concerns that rival camps could attempt to influence legislators before the election. The party has issued a three-line whip directing all its MLAs to remain present for the voting.

The BJD leadership has also stepped up efforts to keep its legislators united ahead of the poll following the resignation of former Lok Sabha MP from Balasore Rabindra Kumar Jena on March 10. A day after quitting the party, Jena joined the BJP along with his supporters. His wife Subasini Jena is now a BJD legislator from the Basta constituency in Balasore district. BJD supremo and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik has asked all BJD MLAs to attend “priority meetings” at his residence, Naveen Niwas, every evening from Friday to Sunday. The meetings, scheduled from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, will include a briefing on the Rajya Sabha voting procedure and strategy for the election. The party has issued a three-line whip asking MLAs to ensure full attendance for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Party leaders said the training sessions were important as a Rajya Sabha contest in Odisha is taking place after 12 years, with the last such election held in 2014. Patnaik is also expected to chair a meeting of the BJD legislature party on the eve of the election to finalise the voting strategy. A total of four seats from the state are going to the polls, with five candidates in the fray. The contest for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat has intensified political manoeuvring among parties in Odisha. The ruling BJP has fielded its state president Manmohan Samal and outgoing MP Sujeet Kumar. The BJD has nominated former corporate executive Santrupt Misra. While noted urologist Datteswar Hota is in the fray as a “common candidate” of BJD and Congress, former Union minister Dilip Ray is contesting as an Independent candidate with backing from the BJP.

In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents, totalling 82. The BJD has 48 members after suspending two MLAs, the Congress has 14 legislators and the CPI(M) one. Based on the arithmetic, the BJP is comfortably placed to secure two seats and the BJD one, while the fourth seat remains uncertain. The candidates require at least 30 first-preference votes to secure a seat. Although the BJD and Congress together have enough numbers to back Hota as a common candidate, Ray's entry into the race has heightened fears of cross-voting. He had earlier won a Rajya Sabha seat in 2002 amid cross-voting by legislators from rival parties. The BJP on Friday also issued a whip for its MLAs. Government Chief Whip Saroj Pradhan directed all party MLAs to remain present in the state Assembly for the polls.