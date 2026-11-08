Of student politics and Muslim leadership: Jamia's struggle for a union

According to a faculty member who spoke on condition of anonymity, the issue acquires a wider significance because of the limited avenues available for the emergence of Muslim political leadership. “A lot of politicians were exposed to politics on the campus first. We don’t really have that kind of thing for the Muslim community. We’ve been demanding that for 70 years now,” she says. “If an institution like Jamia gets its leadership, there is a high chance it might translate into leadership on a larger scale in the country also. And with the Right wing, the agenda is very clear — they absolutely don’t want a Muslim leadership to emerge.”