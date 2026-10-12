CJI turns down Congress's meeting request; Opposition march to SC today

Intensifying their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of "vote chori".

The Chief Justice, however, declined to meet Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over "vote chori" allegations, saying similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court, sources said.

Both Gandhi and Kharge had written to CJI Surya Kant, seeking a meeting between 4 and 5 pm on Monday to hand over a memorandum, demanding an end to "vote chori", CE Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, halting of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and switching back to the paper ballot format.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's request for a meeting, CJI Surya Kant said on Sunday that no orders can be passed on the administrative side, as he asked the Congress leader to file a petition on the judicial side that may be taken up on Tuesday, the sources said. The CJI said the Supreme Court is open 24x7 for all citizens if their fundamental rights are violated, they added. He also said the Supreme Court cannot interfere with the functions of the executive on the administrative side, the sources said. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that opposition parties, civil society groups and the youth would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit a memorandum to the CJI on behalf of the country.

The Congress has termed Monday's protest "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy", for which the leaders are scheduled to converge at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march to the Supreme Court would be taken out by Indians united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state. "Yesterday, the nation's youth came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. "Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, and all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India will walk with us," Gandhi said in the post.

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat," he said, adding that "tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court". Gandhi also alleged that protesters in Delhi were beaten up by the police and BJP's goons on Saturday. He said they were marching in protest as citizens of the country only because they wanted to protect the Constitution. On Friday, leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and later handed over a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking in Bengaluru on Sunday, Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have "created chaos" across the country, and the heavy police deployment and detentions during the protests on Saturday showed the government's "fear" of the youth agitation. "We have sought time (with the CJI) between 4 and 5 pm. We will apprise him, as we cannot demand. We can only request him with folded hands," Kharge said. "Chaos is being created in the country by the home minister and the prime minister; an undeclared emergency has been imposed," Kharge said. He also posted a video of his comments made to the media in Bengaluru on X.

"I have written a letter, and Rahul Gandhi has also written a letter. We have scheduled a meeting between 4 and 5 pm, during which we will apprise him (the CJI) of the situation," Kharge said. Referring to the security clampdown in Delhi on Saturday, Kharge said, "Yesterday, nearly 32,000 police personnel and 7,500 CRPF personnel were deployed. This itself shows how much the government fears the youth agitation." All these demonstrate that the government does not want democracy to function peacefully in India, Kharge alleged. "We will continue our fight to protect democracy and the constitutional rights of the people," he added.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said every time one thinks that Amit Shah's Delhi Police couldn't hit new lows, they go lower. He also alleged that reporters from agencies, Malayalam journalists, independent bloggers and YouTubers - especially women - were detained and assaulted, which was "completely unforgivable". AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the "brutal use of force and tyrannical attempts to suppress the voices of students, youth, and opposition leaders" was an assault on the foundations of democracy. "In the arrogance of power and the obstinacy of clinging to the chair at any cost, the Modi government has committed a grave insult to the Constitution.