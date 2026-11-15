Our welfare schemes are investments for more GST: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

It is one of the best public-sector undertakings in the country. It is in the state public sector with 40,000 permanent employees, plus 35,000 outsourced workers. Unfortunately, the previous governm-­ ent in Telangana did not allow it to participate in coal blocks. After we came to power, we discussed the matter with the workers there and came to the conclusion that “if you continue like this for a period of time, all the existing blocks will be over, and you will not find work”. So we allowed them to go for the auction, and they have got one coal block now. Earlier one coal block allotted to us much before 2014 was pending with the Government of India, and one more we have got, and it is now full steam. We have also provided ₹1 crore accident insurance to the employees.