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Owaisi names Chandrashekhar Aazad CM face of UP alliance for 2027 polls

Owaisi said the alliance between his party and Aazad's ASP (Kanshiram) would seek to prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term

Chandrashekhar
Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Aazad (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 1:20 PM IST
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AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday announced that Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Aazad would be the chief ministerial face of the newly formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here with Aazad, Owaisi said the alliance between his party and Aazad's ASP (Kanshiram) would seek to prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term.

"I can say with confidence that this will be a strong alternative in Uttar Pradesh to stop the BJP from coming to power for the third time," he said.

Owaisi said the alliance would focus on issues concerning backward and Dalit communities, the oppressed and marginalised sections, irrespective of their caste, alleging that these communities had so far been used merely as vote banks by political parties.

He said the morcha would raise issues such as the deteriorating condition of education, unemployment among the state's youth and problems faced by farmers.

"I am happy to announce that our brother Chandrashekhar Aazad will be the chief president of the SPM and its chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi said.

He said both parties would work together to ensure the alliance's success, adding that its victory would mean the success of the people of UP.

Owaisi also appealed to people to attend a public meeting scheduled for November 26 and make it successful, saying it would mark the beginning of a movement for social change in the state.

Taking a swipe at the BJP and other political parties, he said they represented the politics of the past, while the Samajik Parivartan Morcha would focus on the future.

"We will do politics for the future. We hope the people of Uttar Pradesh will join hands with Chandrashekhar Aazad to build a better future," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Asaduddin OwaisiOwaisi

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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