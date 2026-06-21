Pahadpur to Purvodaya: PM's tribal outreach signals renewed focus on East

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Pahadpur, the remote tribal village of President Droupadi Murmu in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, it was much more than a ceremonial visit.

The sight of the Prime Minister and the President, and the governor and the chief minister sharing a dais at a public gathering in the tribal hinterland was a rare and powerful moment carrying profound cultural and political significance.

The occasion marked two years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha and 12 years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. Yet, the choice of Rairangpur as the venue was a departure from the usual practice of hosting the government’s anniversary events in the state capital. By taking the celebrations to a tribal hinterland, the government attempted to send a message about its commitment to tribal communities and regional development.