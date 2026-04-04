PM Modi draws massive crowds in roadshow in Kerala ahead of April 9 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led a high-energy roadshow in Kerala's capital, drawing massive crowds and turning the city's streets into a sea of supporters as the NDA intensified its campaign for the April 9 Assembly polls.

Fresh from a public meeting in Thiruvalla, Modi arrived at the state capital in the evening and began a 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam here.

Braving the evening rush, thousands of party workers and enthusiastic supporters lined the route, waving flags, chanting slogans and catching a glimpse of the prime minister as his convoy moved slowly through the packed stretch.

The event underscored the BJP-led NDA's push to energise its cadre and expand its footprint in the state in the final stretch of campaigning.