PM Modi draws massive crowds in roadshow in Kerala ahead of April 9 polls
Fresh from a public meeting in Thiruvalla, Modi arrived at the state capital in the evening and began a 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam
Fresh from a public meeting in Thiruvalla, Modi arrived at the state capital in the evening and began a 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led a high-energy roadshow in Kerala's capital, drawing massive crowds and turning the city's streets into a sea of supporters as the NDA intensified its campaign for the April 9 Assembly polls.
Fresh from a public meeting in Thiruvalla, Modi arrived at the state capital in the evening and began a 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam here.
Braving the evening rush, thousands of party workers and enthusiastic supporters lined the route, waving flags, chanting slogans and catching a glimpse of the prime minister as his convoy moved slowly through the packed stretch.
The event underscored the BJP-led NDA's push to energise its cadre and expand its footprint in the state in the final stretch of campaigning.
BJP candidates, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and R Sreelekha, joined the roadshow, adding to the show of strength.
The BJP state leadership expects that Modi's high-octane public campaigns would help them make strong inroads into the grassroots level in the state and win a considerable number of seats during the upcoming polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 7:30 PM IST