Home / Politics / PM Modi, Shah and CEC Kumar will pay price for 'vote chori': Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi, Shah and CEC Kumar will pay price for 'vote chori': Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi joined the Congress's 'Goy Rakhon Yatra' in Margao, walking two kilometres with workers and leaders

In this image received on Oct. 18, 2026, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during 'Goy Rakhonn Yatra', in Margao, Goa. (AICC via PTI Photo)
In this image received on Oct. 18, 2026, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during 'Goy Rakhonn Yatra', in Margao, Goa. (AICC via PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Margao (Goa)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for 'vote chori'.

Gandhi joined the Congress's 'Goy Rakhon Yatra' in Margao, walking two kilometres with workers and leaders.

"The entire country knows that CEC Gyanesh Kumar implements 'vote chori' and Amit Shah and PM Modi back him," he said while addressing a public meeting here.

He said the Congress is a protector of the Constitution, adding that Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar know they can't escape from us.

"PM Modi, Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for what they have done," he added.

Gandhi said India used to have a world-class education system earlier, but now pellet guns are being used against student protesters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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