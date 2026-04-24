Raghav Chadha joins BJP, says 2/3rd of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs also merging
He stated that his own party had tried to silence himAman Sahu New Delhi
Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday after months of tension with the party leadership. He stated that his own party had tried to silence him.
Chadha will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal. Addressing a press conference, he said, “We have decided that we, constituting two-thirds of the AAP members in the Rajya Sabha, are exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India to merge with the BJP.”
The three claimed that seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP have quit the party.
Chadha said other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who are joining the BJP are Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni, Swati Maliwal, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal.
Merging with the support of two-thirds of a party’s members allows MPs to avoid disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law.