Home / Politics / Raghav Chadha joins BJP, says 2/3rd of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs also merging

Raghav Chadha joins BJP, says 2/3rd of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs also merging

He stated that his own party had tried to silence him

Raghav Chadha, Raghav, Chadha
AAP MP Raghav Chadha
Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 4:26 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday after months of tension with the party leadership. He stated that his own party had tried to silence him.
 
Chadha will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal. Addressing a press conference, he said, “We have decided that we, constituting two-thirds of the AAP members in the Rajya Sabha, are exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India to merge with the BJP.”
 
The three claimed that seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP have quit the party.
 
Chadha said other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who are joining the BJP are Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni, Swati Maliwal, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal.
 
Merging with the support of two-thirds of a party’s members allows MPs to avoid disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges 'politicisation' of SC proceedings

Pahalgam attack anniversary: India will never bow to terror, says PM

Premium

A 1,100-year-long tryst with democracy: Uthiramerur's push for revival

PM Narendra Modi leads BJP attack on Opposition for 'betraying' women

Premium

Key Constitution Amendment Bills since 2014: A look at how they fared

Topics :Raghav ChadhaAam Aadmi PartyRajya SabhaBJP

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story