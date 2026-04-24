Raghav Chadha joins BJP, says 2/3rd of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs also merging

Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday after months of tension with the party leadership. He stated that his own party had tried to silence him.

Chadha will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal. Addressing a press conference, he said, “We have decided that we, constituting two-thirds of the AAP members in the Rajya Sabha, are exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India to merge with the BJP.”

The three claimed that seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP have quit the party.