Rahul Gandhi announces march to SC on Monday, seeks CEC's resignation

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced a march to the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding an end to alleged vote theft, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the march would bring together young people, Opposition parties, civil society organisations and others who support democracy and the Constitution, irrespective of their political affiliations, gender, caste, community or state.

He said a memorandum outlining these demands would be submitted to the Chief Justice of India.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that he and Gandhi had sought a meeting with the Chief Justice of India between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to seek his intervention on the issue of "vote chori". Referring to Saturday's protests in Delhi, Gandhi alleged that young demonstrators, who had gathered peacefully, were assaulted by police personnel and BJP supporters. He condemned the alleged violence, saying it did not reflect the India he envisioned. "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside," he said in the post.