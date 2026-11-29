Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged DMK chief MK Stalin to join forces with the INDIA bloc in defeating the Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation, being brought by the government in Parliament.

Gandhi's appeal evoked a response from Stalin, who thanked Gandhi for "acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States" and said he is confident that "history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans".

While Veerapandiya Kattabomman was an 18th-century chieftain of Panchalankurichi in present-day Tamil Nadu, who fought against the British East India Company, Ettappan in colloquial Tamil is a derogatory term for a betrayer or traitor.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru @mkstalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills." An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. "It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage," he said. "Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu's interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," Gandhi said.

Tagging Gandhi's post, Stalin said on X, "My sincere thanks to brother @RahulGandhi for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States." "We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration," the former Tamil Nadu chief said. "We will not compromise on this path and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," he said. A delegation of top INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is set to hold discussions with Stalin in Chennai and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, sources said.

The meetings come amid efforts by the opposition to shore up numbers to defeat the government's Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation. While the DMK has announced its backing for the government's proposed legislation, Pawar's party is also likely to support the legislation. The INDIA bloc decided on Saturday to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment bill to implement delimitation and women's reservation, saying it will hurt the interests of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), and described the move as a bid by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and do away with democracy in the country. The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation for each state and Union Territory in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.