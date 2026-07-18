Shiv Sena (UBT) calls merger of 6 MPs with rival faction 'illegal'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Saturday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to approve the merger of six MPs of the party with the rival Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde was illegal, and it will be challenged in the court.

As per the tenth schedule of the Constitution, a party can merge with another party but not a group of legislators on their own, he said, adding that the dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could have formed a separate group.

"The approval is illegal. We will challenge the decision," Danve said.

Sanjay Nirupam, former MP and a member of the Shinde-led Sena, said the merger did not violate the anti-defection law.