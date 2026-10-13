From Sudha Yadav to Dushyant Gautam, meet the six newly appointed governors

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed governors for six states, moving two incumbent governors to new states and naming four new governors. The appointments cover Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

Om Prakash Mathur, who was serving as the Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed Governor of Kerala, while Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been given charge of Tamil Nadu. Sudha Yadav, Dhal Singh Bisen, Dushyant Gautam and Braj Mohan Ram have been appointed governors of Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Odisha, respectively.

Here is a look at the backgrounds and careers of the six appointees.

1. Om Prakash Mathur

Om Prakash Mathur, who has been appointed Governor of Kerala, is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader with decades of experience in party organisation. He was serving as the Governor of Sikkim, a post he took up in July 2024.

Born on January 2, 1952, in Bedal village in Rajasthan’s Pali district, Mathur began his political career as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in 1972. He later became a full-time BJP worker and held several organisational positions in the party. Mathur served as the BJP’s Rajasthan unit general secretary for several years and was also the party’s state president in 2008-09. He was subsequently given organisational responsibilities in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. ALSO READ: India 'mother of democracy', does not grow at anyone's expense: PM Modi He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan for two terms, from 2008 to 2014 and from 2016 to 2022. Before his appointment to Kerala, he also served on the BJP’s Central Election Committee.

2. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu, is a BJP leader from Goa with experience in state politics and constitutional offices. He was serving as the Governor of Kerala and had also been holding the additional charge of Tamil Nadu since March 2026. Born on April 23, 1954, in Panaji, Goa, Arlekar graduated in commerce from MES College in Vasco da Gama. He joined the BJP in 1989 and later served as the party’s Goa unit president. Arlekar was elected to the Goa Legislative Assembly in 2002 and 2012. He served as the Speaker of the Goa Assembly from 2012 to 2017 and was also a minister handling the forest and environment and panchayati raj portfolios.

During his tenure as Speaker, the Goa Assembly adopted a paperless system, an initiative that brought attention to his work in the state legislature. Arlekar was appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2021 and later became Governor of Bihar in 2023. He assumed office as Kerala Governor in January 2025. His latest appointment gives him full-time charge of Tamil Nadu. 3. Sudha Yadav Sudha Yadav, appointed Governor of Karnataka, is a former BJP MP who entered politics after her husband, Sukhbir Singh Yadav, a Border Security Force officer, was killed during the Kargil war in 1999. Yadav has a background in science. She completed a master’s degree in chemistry in 1987 and a PhD in the subject in 1992 from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee.

She entered electoral politics in 1999 after the BJP fielded her from Haryana’s Mahendragarh constituency. She won the Lok Sabha election, defeating Rao Inderjit Singh, who was then a prominent political figure in the region. Yadav served as a member of the Lok Sabha from 1999 to 2004. During her parliamentary tenure, she was associated with committees dealing with defence and women’s empowerment, among other areas. She continued to work within the BJP after leaving Parliament. She has also been associated with the BJP’s national-level decision-making bodies, including its parliamentary board. 4. Dhal Singh Bisen Dhal Singh Bisen, appointed Governor of Uttarakhand, is a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh with experience in state and national politics.

Born on May 14, 1952, in Pipria village in Seoni district, Bisen has a background in Ayurvedic medicine and agriculture. He studied at Chhattisgarh Ayurvedic College in Raipur and worked as a medical practitioner. Bisen was elected to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly four times between 1990 and 2003. He also served as a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government from 2003 to 2005. In 2011, he was appointed chairman of the state’s fourth Finance Commission. Bisen entered Parliament after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He served as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha until 2024.

5. Dushyant Gautam Dushyant Gautam, appointed Governor of Sikkim, is a senior BJP leader who has held organisational responsibilities in the party and served as a Rajya Sabha MP. Born in Delhi on December 29, 1957, Gautam studied at the University of Delhi. He began his political career in local government and served as a municipal councillor in Delhi from 1997 to 2002. He entered the Rajya Sabha in March 2020, representing Haryana, and served until 2022. He has also held senior positions in the BJP, including that of national general secretary. 6. Braj Mohan Ram Braj Mohan Ram, appointed Governor of Odisha, is a BJP leader who represented the Palamu region, now in Jharkhand, in Parliament for three consecutive terms.