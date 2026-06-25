Sujata joins BJD as Naveen reasserts leadership amid succession buzz

Ending all speculation, former IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, wife of bureaucrat-turned-politician V K Pandian, formally joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at a grand event at Sankha Bhavan, the party headquarters, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

BJD president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inducted her into the party in a move widely seen as part of the regional outfit's efforts to rebuild itself after its 2024 electoral defeat and navigate an uncertain transition phase.

The induction assumes significance at a time when the BJD, which ruled Odisha uninterruptedly for 24 years, is battling organisational drift, defections of grassroots leaders to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and growing internal dissent.

Addressing party workers, Patnaik sought to dispel speculation over leadership succession and reaffirmed his authority within the organisation. Welcoming Sujata to the party, he said, "She has been an IAS officer and has held several important positions in the past. She joined as a simple member of the party. I am sure that as time passes and she gets used to her new position, she will learn to help people, particularly women." Amid reports of unease among a section of senior BJD functionaries over her induction, the BJD supremo clarified that he will lead the BJD in the next elections. "I want to make that very clear," Patnaik asserted, making it evident that he remains firmly in command of the party despite growing discussions about succession planning.

Soon after joining the party, Sujata expressed gratitude to the former chief minister and pledged to continue serving Odisha under his leadership. "I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to work under Naveen Patnaik's leadership and serve the people of Odisha for the last 24 years. Today again, I am blessed to get this opportunity once again to work for the state under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik sir. With the grace of Lord Jagannath and the blessings of the people of Odisha, I shall continue to work for Odisha and her people with complete dedication and commitment," she told mediapersons.

Political observers viewed Sujata's entry not merely as the induction of a former bureaucrat but as a strategic move by Patnaik to strengthen the party's organisational structure and prepare it for future political battles. The political significance of Sujata's entry extends beyond her individual credentials. Throughout his political career, Patnaik has relied on trusted bureaucratic aides to manage governance and organisational affairs. While former bureaucrat Pyarimohan Mohapatra played that role during the early years of the BJD before his dramatic exit in 2012, Pandian emerged as his closest confidant during the latter half of the party's rule. As the then private secretary to Patnaik and later a political leader, Pandian was seen as one of the most influential figures in Odisha politics.

However, following the BJD's unexpected defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections, Pandian became a lightning rod for criticism from both the BJP and sections within his own party. He subsequently withdrew from active politics, though he continues to enjoy Patnaik's confidence. Party insiders believe his influence remains intact and that he played a role in facilitating Sujata's entry into the BJD. Sources within the party suggest that the decision to induct Sujata was taken after extensive consultations by Patnaik. The move also comes at a time when the BJD leadership is searching for ways to arrest organisational erosion. Since losing power, the party has witnessed defections at various levels, while internal disagreements over future strategy have become visible. Several leaders also acknowledge that with Patnaik advancing in age, the party requires a stronger second line of leadership and a more structured organisational framework.

Sujata's administrative record provides a significant political asset for the BJD. A 2000-batch IAS officer, she was among the most influential bureaucrats during the BJD regime and became closely associated with some of the government's most successful welfare programmes. Her name became synonymous with Mission Shakti, the flagship women's empowerment initiative that helped transform millions of rural women into members of self-help groups across Odisha. The programme eventually organised nearly 70 lakh women through more than six lakh self-help groups and became one of the strongest pillars of the BJD's political support base in rural Odisha. Before that, as collector of Sundargarh, she earned recognition for innovative interventions in education and sports. Her initiatives to improve school attendance through nutritional support programmes, promote cycling among girl students, and encourage football and hockey development in remote tribal areas won widespread appreciation. Her efforts earned her the popular nickname "Football Collector".

She also played a crucial role in implementing the Mamata scheme, a conditional cash transfer programme aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes. In 2021, when the state government created a dedicated Mission Shakti Department, Sujata was appointed its secretary and continued in the position until the 2024 elections. During the election campaign, the BJP repeatedly targeted the department and sought to weaken the BJD's influence among women's self-help groups, which had become one of the party's most reliable voter bases. Following the BJD's electoral defeat, Sujata, a native of Kendrapara district, gradually stepped away from public life. She opted for voluntary retirement from service in 2025, nearly a year after the party lost power. Her husband, Pandian, had resigned from the bureaucracy in 2023 before entering active politics to spearhead the BJD's election campaign.