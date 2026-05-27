Suvendu claims 3 million women under TMC's cash transfer scheme ineligible

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that around 30 lakh beneficiaries of 'Lakshmir Bhadar', a financial assistance scheme for women introduced by the previous TMC government, were ineligible as they were either non-Indians or their names were permanently deleted from the voter list.

Adhikari introduced a form for the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme, as announced by the BJP government to provide ₹3,000 per month for eligible women in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the state administrative headquarters, Nabanna, Adhikari said "approximately 30 lakh beneficiaries" were receiving Lakshmir Bhandar assistance despite being ineligible as their names had been permanently deleted from the voter list, or they had not applied to a SIR-linked tribunal or for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for inclusion.

He said that the CAA applicants and those who have appealed to an SIR-linked tribunal after adjudication for entry on the voter list would, however, be eligible for the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme. Adhikari said that the BJP had promised in its manifesto to introduce the 'Annapurna Bhandar', replacing the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee government's 'Lakshmir Bhandar'. Under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, women in the general category used to get ₹1,500 per month, and ₹1,700 for the SC/ST category. "Our first notion was that the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' list was verified," Adhikari said. The chief minister said that his government introduced a form on Wednesday for filling up by the applicants while stating that verification of these will be done under the guidance of Women's Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul and the leadership of the state's chief secretary and the finance secretary.