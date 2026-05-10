Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM, promises new social justice era ahead

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay created history on Sunday by taking oath as Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister.

The charismatic leader's rise marks the end of an almost six-decade-long duopoly in state politics between the two Dravidian parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), that began in 1967. As Vijay took the oath, wearing a crisp white shirt with a black blazer and pants, thousands of supporters present at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium responded with loud cheers and whistles. The actor took the oath in cinema style, without reading or using a teleprompter. Across the city, Vijay fans installed big screens to telecast the swearing-in live.

His party became the single largest party in the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, winning 108 seats, marginally short of the magic number of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. Along with Vijay, nine ministers, N Anand (Bussy Anand), Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj, KA Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu, and S Keerthana, were also sworn in by TN Governor RV Arlekar. What were Vijay’s first key welfare decisions? Immediately after taking oath, Vijay kicked off his administrative tenure by clearing a file approving 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, one of the key welfare measures announced by the party. He highlighted that the state is staring at a debt of Rs 10 trillion and that his government will soon come out with a white paper on this.

He also created two special task forces: one focused on tackling drug-related crimes and another dedicated to ensuring women's safety. "This is a new beginning. A new era of real, secular, social justice starts now,” he said after taking oath. “When crores of people stand with me, I have the confidence and belief in my heart that together we can face anything, no matter what comes our way. Today, the condition in which our Tamil Nadu government has been left is something I have seen for myself. The last government has gone out after borrowing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh crore. The treasury had been completely emptied before they left office. It is in such a situation that we have taken charge," Vijay added.

The chief minister also expressed his gratitude to Gen Z supporters and children who popularly call him “Vijay Mama”. “A special word of thanks to the little friends who call me 'Vijay Mama.' It is because of them that all of this has happened. I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future. Stay confident that this Vijay Mama will always be there for you,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay on X. “The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,” Modi said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present at the oath-taking ceremony.

"I am not someone who comes from a royal political background. I am one among you. I feel like your son, your brother, your younger sibling. It is because you felt the same way that you brought me to this position," Vijay said. This comes amid speculation that AIADMK may be heading for a split, with nearly 37 out of 47 of its legislators expressing interest in supporting TVK. This faction is reportedly led by C V Shanmugham, ministers OS Manian, SP Velumani, C Vijayabhaskar, and RB Udhayakumar. Who are the key members in Vijay’s team? N Anand

He is popularly known as ‘Bussy’ N Anand and is the general secretary of TVK. He is a long-time associate of Vijay since he started the fans’ association Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and began social welfare work through it. He was first elected to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly in 2006 as a representative of Puducherry Munnetra Congress from the Bussy constituency, which earned him the popular name Bussy Anand. KA Sengottaiyan He is one of the most popular political faces in Vijay's team and was a nine-time MLA with AIADMK, working closely with former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa. He is the chief coordinator of the TVK executive committee.

Aadhav Arjuna Arjuna is the son-in-law of lottery businessman Santiago Martin and runs a political consulting firm, Voice of Commons. Before joining TVK, he was part of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, led by Thol Thirumavalavan. Arjuna played a key role in stitching the alliance with VCK. He is the president of the Basketball Federation of India and the Tamil Nadu Basketball Association. He is also the general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association. KG Arunraj An MLA from Tiruchengode, he is a former Indian Revenue Service official and is the General Secretary for Policy and Propaganda of TVK. He also holds an MBBS degree from Madras Medical College and even worked as a doctor at a primary health centre in Dharmapuri.

R Nirmalkumar Before joining TVK in January 2025, he was the president of the Information Technology and Social Media Wing of the Tamil Nadu BJP till March 2023. He was instrumental in the success of TVK's social media campaigns and is the Joint General Secretary of TVK and an MLA from the Thiruparankundram constituency in Madurai. P Venkataramanan He is TVK's treasurer and Mylapore MLA-elect. He is an advocate by profession and is one of the only two candidates from the Brahmin community elected to the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly. A Rajmohan One of the prominent faces among the youth in the team, he is a popular YouTuber, an MLA-elect from Egmore, and TVK Propaganda Secretary.