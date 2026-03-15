The fading 'Red Corridor': Maoist surrenders surge ahead of Mar 31 deadline

Gautam told Business Standard the progress was possible because of “clear direction, firm political will, and coordination among paramilitary forces, central forces, state forces, and all agencies involved in the operation”.

Experts tracking Maoist activity, however, say the recent wave of surrenders cannot be explained by the government deadline alone. According to Ajay Gudavarthy, a political scientist at Jawaharlal Nehru University, “New technologies like drone surveillance and satellite imaging have made the armed strategy of the Maoists extremely difficult.”

Human rights activist and lawyer Biswapriya Kanungo said the logic of armed rebellion has become harder to sustain. “The Maoists have brought core tribal issues to the forefront. But the state has outmatched them with advanced technological warfare. Declaring an open war against the state is not sustainable in today’s circumstances,” said Kanungo, whose name was proposed by Maoists in March 2012 as a negotiator with the Odisha government during the abduction of two Italian tourists.