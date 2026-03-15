The fading 'Red Corridor': Maoist surrenders surge ahead of Mar 31 deadline

Kanungo said a lack of political consciousness among newer cadres may also have contributed to the Maoists’ growing detachment from people’s issues.
Experts also attributed the success of anti-LWE operations to government’s targeted development initiatives. Since FY21, about 8,301 km of roads have been built under the Road Requirement Plan and the Road Connectivity Project for affected areas, while 6,775 telecom towers have been commissioned, according to a Ministry of Home Affairs press release issued in December 2025. The government has also set up educational institutions, 4,262 post offices and 719 bank branches in these areas.
Government data shows incidents of Left-Wing Extremism declined 81 per cent to 374 in 2024 from 1,936 in 2010. Deaths of civilians and security personnel fell to 150 from 1,005 during the same period.