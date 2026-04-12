The Vanniyars and the vote: A key factor in 70-75 Tamil Nadu seats

But the crisis in the party, starting in 2022, when Anbumani (57) became its president, and curtailing the role of the father (86), culminated in an organisational split. “The party is with Anbumani. Dr Ramadoss has been left with nothing,” said a Congress functionary who is member of Parliament (MP). The Election Commission awarded the symbol and the name to Anbumani, who decided the PMK would join the AIADMK-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance. Now, Anbumani is campaigning all over North Tamil Nadu with the BJP and AIADMK flag fluttering alongside that of the PMK. At a meeting in Chennai, when he launched his campaign, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin was focusing only on “advertisements” without being aware of what was happening in the state. “With the passing of M Karunanidhi, social justice has ended in the DMK.”