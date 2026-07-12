The 'Whistle Revolution' echoes across the Opposition in Tamil Nadu

Two months after C Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu’s 22nd chief minister, that slogan has acquired a new political resonance. The TVK’s rise has triggered a steady wave of exits from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), with MLAs, former ministers, senior leaders and thousands of party workers joining the ruling party in recent weeks. The defections have sharpened questions about the AIADMK’s leadership and underscored the TVK’s effort to consolidate its position after an election that left it just short of a majority.