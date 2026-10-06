Union Cabinet hails PM Modi's 25 years of uninterrupted leadership

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday adopted a resolution hailing the achievements of Narendra Modi in the last 25 years, first as chief minister of Gujarat and subsequently as the prime minister.

Briefing reporters, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the resolution marks Modi's uninterrupted public service between October 7, 2001 and October 7, 2026.

The resolution listed various decisions taken by Modi which have touched the lives of the common man and has given the country confidence.

Vaishnaw said Modi's success and long service is a result of people's trust and faith in his style of governance and a vibrant example of the strengthen of Indian democracy.