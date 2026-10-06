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Union Cabinet hails PM Modi's 25 years of uninterrupted leadership

The resolution listed various decisions taken by Modi which have touched the lives of the common man and has given the country confidence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while addressing the Board of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association, ahead of the four-day India Mobile Congress | Photo: X/ @narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: X/ @narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 11:10 PM IST
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The Union Cabinet on Tuesday adopted a resolution hailing the achievements of Narendra Modi in the last 25 years, first as chief minister of Gujarat and subsequently as the prime minister.

Briefing reporters, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the resolution marks Modi's uninterrupted public service between October 7, 2001 and October 7, 2026.

The resolution listed various decisions taken by Modi which have touched the lives of the common man and has given the country confidence.

Vaishnaw said Modi's success and long service is a result of people's trust and faith in his style of governance and a vibrant example of the strengthen of Indian democracy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiUnion CabinetLeadership

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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