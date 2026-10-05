Union ministers Puri, Verma do not find place in BJP's UP Rajya Sabha list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday did not re-nominate Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and B L Verma as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls on a dozen seats, including 10 from Uttar Pradesh. Puri and Verma are among the BJP RS MPs from UP whose terms end in the last week of November.

Puri, Union Cabinet Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Verma, a minister of state, cannot continue as Union ministers for more than six months without being members of either House of Parliament. Their respective RS terms end on November 25. A mid-term revamp of the Union Council of Ministers has been in the works, according to sources in the BJP and government. The PM has also held brainstorming sessions with his council of ministers, including a ‘Chintan Shivir’ held last month, and assessed the performances of some of the ministers. There are vacancies as well as new allies that would need to be given representation in the Union Council of Ministers.

The BJP released a list of eight candidates for eight of the 10 RS seats from UP. The list includes two women — Shruti Gangwar, daughter of Jharkhand Governor and former Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, and Priyanka Singh Rawat, a former Lok Sabha member from UP’s Barabanki (2014-19). The party also fielded Dharampal Singh, currently livestock and dairy development minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are slated to take place in six-seven months. In its list of party candidates for RS elections for UP, the BJP has sought to give representation to all sections of its support base. A BJP leader said that the list includes three candidates from the upper castes, two of the candidates are women, three come from Other Backward Classes and two are Dalits.

Polling and counting, if necessary, to fill the 12 Rajya Sabha vacancies will take place on October 16. Terms of 10 RS MPs from UP, including Puri and Verma, and one from Uttarakhand will end in November. A bypoll has to take place to fill an RS vacancy from West Bengal. A former diplomat, Puri was inducted into the Union Cabinet in September 2017. Verma was inducted into the Union Cabinet in July 2021 as part of the Narendra Modi-led government’s mid-term reshuffle during its second tenure. He is currently a minister of state for social justice and empowerment, consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

In June, the BJP did not re-nominate Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian, both of whom were Union ministers, to the Rajya Sabha. They later resigned as Union ministers, with Bittu likely to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls. Two of the Union ministers, Harsh Malhotra and Pankaj Chaudhary, are currently heads of the BJP’s Delhi and UP party units, respectively. The BJP’s constitution mandates “one person, one post”. However, the party constitution does not specify a duration during which a party leader can continue holding two posts: one in the party’s organisation and the other in a government at the Centre or in states.

For the bypoll to fill the vacancy from West Bengal, film actor Koel (Rukmini) Mallick, daughter of veteran actor Ranjit Mallick, filed her nomination as a BJP candidate. Earlier in the day, she joined the BJP. She served as the TMC RS MP from April 5 to July 16. In recent months, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Deb and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned as TMC RS MPs and were later elected unopposed to the Upper House on BJP tickets. BJP’s retiring UP RS MPs include Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal and Seema Dwivedi. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Ramji Gautam are also among the 10 MPs from UP whose terms are ending. The SP has re-nominated Yadav. The Rajya Sabha seat held by former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has also been vacant since September 11, when his resignation took effect following his appointment as lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.