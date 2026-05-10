Vijay sworn-in as Tamil Nadu CM, takes oath along with 9-member Cabinet

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay was sworned in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking the first time a party outside the DMK and AIADMK formations will head the state government since 1967.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Vijay at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai. Security was stepped up around the venue ahead of the ceremony, which drew senior political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Soon after taking oath, Vijay announced the fulfilment of his election promise of giving 200 units free electricity for domestic consumers. He also signed a file for special force for women's safety and anti-drug squads across the state.

The Governor also approved Vijay’s recommendation to appoint nine ministers. "C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister-designate has recommended a list of nine persons to be appointed as Ministers on May 9. The Governor has approved the recommendation regarding the appointment of the ministers," a release by Lok Bhavan read. Nine ministers in Vijay’s first Cabinet Those set to take oath as ministers include ‘Bussy’ N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, K G Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, K T Prabhu and S Keerthana. Keerthana will be the woman minister in the Cabinet.

Vijay was invited to form the government after submitting letters of support from the Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League. TVK won 108 seats in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The Congress won five seats, while the CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML won two seats each. Vijay was asked to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly on or before May 13. The actor-turned-politician launched TVK in 2024 after years of speculation about his entry into politics. In the 2026 Assembly elections, he won from Perambur and Trichy East and will resign from one seat.