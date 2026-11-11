Want to make Vizag AI data centre hub, says Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu

India is the country after China. Now, China will have a disadvantage because of its ageing population, while India has a good advantage for the future.
I am talking about a new concept. India will become number one. There is no doubt about it. Andhra Pradesh will be number one in India. That is our aim. Now, we are not depending on anybody or any technology. We are moving up the stack.
I am looking at data centres, AI, quantum, space, drones, electronics, aerospace and semiconductors as focus sectors. I want to convert Tirupati into a global design capital, Vizag into an AI data centre and hub for allied industries, Amaravati into a quantum manufacturing and port-led economy hub, and Tirupati and Rayalaseema into a knowledge hub.