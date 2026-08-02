Water disputes back in spotlight amid El Niño and political shifts

Echoing this view, Abinash Mohanty, Global Sector Head, Climate Change Sustainability at IPE Global, said farmers are expected to feel the heat this season, as they are the most climate-vulnerable, a reason why politicians across the states are now highlighting water issues. “When river flows fall by 25–40 per cent in El Niño years, the consequences cascade immediately: kharif sowing delays, groundwater overdraft accelerates, and MSME agri-processing supply chain disruption worth an estimated ₹60,000–80,000 crore in annual agricultural losses nationally,” Mohanty said.
“The farmer is the first to absorb the shock, and the last to receive compensation. That asymmetry is what our climate vulnerability work consistently surfaces — and what policymakers must urgently correct,” he added.