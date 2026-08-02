Water disputes back in spotlight amid El Niño and political shifts

“Both states will make their submissions before the technical committee headed by the Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC). After assessments, the panel will submit its report to the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) within three months with a solution to benefit the two states,” Majhi said last month. Echoing similar optimism, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said sustained efforts are being made to resolve the dispute since the BJP came to power in both states. This comes when July also witnessed the extension of the tenure of the two oldest water dispute tribunals — the 40-year-old Ravi and Beas, and the 22-year-old Krishna water disputes tribunals — for one more year, till August 5, 2027, and July 31, 2027, respectively, as both of them have failed to arrive at a solution despite repeated extensions.