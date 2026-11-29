Telangana is an IT-driven state and an early leader in the sector. With emerging technologies, our workforce of 300,000 to 400,000 professionals across multinational and domestic IT firms is well equipped to integrate next-level innovations. Historically, India operated on low-cost labour arbitrage for multinational corporations, similar to pre-Independence trade, where raw materials were exported and high-value finished products were imported. Until now, teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad mostly handled coding while finished products came from abroad. Today, the Telangana government’s absolute focus is shifting from cost arbitrage to value arbitrage. As I always say, capability centres here are not merely global capability centres (GCCs). They have to see that they become global value centres. Everything, from ideation to finished products and services, must happen comprehensively. We urge local GCCs to evolve into global value centres. With Indians rapidly adopting technology across all spheres, there is a massive domestic market ready for locally created value. Backed by robust physical and digital infrastructure, statewide optical fibre connectivity, and top-ranked ease of governance, Telangana is positioned for strong growth.