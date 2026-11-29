Yes, many are planning to come back after seeing the confusion in US President Donald Trump’s policies, and the most affected are the Telugu-speaking people. Many want to return and set up offices, small or big. When they come here, we are ready to assist them within our framework.
Regarding concessions and speed of doing business, people believe in Telangana because of the trust factor, continuity in policies, and cosmopolitan culture. Over the past 30 years since 1992, irrespective of which party came to power, the Congress, Telugu Desam Party, or others, industrial and IT policies have continued without being stopped. That faith in governance brings people here. To expand industry beyond Hyderabad into Tier-II, Tier-III, and rural areas, we are bringing in policies with incentives, subsidies, and handholding. Since Telangana is a small state, any district headquarters connects to the state capital within two hours. Beyond IT, we are focusing on manufacturing, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, since large industries are heavily automated and create proportionately fewer jobs.