Why do Laxmanananda Saraswati and Dara Singh matter to the Odisha BJP?

There is, however, a crucial legal distinction. Premature release of life convicts is provided for under the state’s remission framework. Dara’s case, therefore, cannot simply be described as a political pardon. But it has an interesting political connection. Majhi, who had sat on a dharna outside Keonjhar jail in 2022 along with an editor of a news channel demanding Dara’s release when he was in Opposition, is now heading the government. The BJP has maintained that if Dara’s remission is allowed, it will be strictly under the established framework applicable to other eligible life convicts.