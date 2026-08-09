Women struggle to find space in councils of ministers, shows data

However, Shivakumar’s council is no exception — rather, it is part of a larger national pattern. An analysis by Business Standard of councils of ministers in 28 states and three UTs (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry) shows that women remain severely underrepresented in the executive branches of government across India. Of the 608 ministers in office across 31 councils, only 60 are women, just 9.9 per cent of the total. In other words, only one in 10 ministers is a woman. When it comes to the Union council of ministers, this number drops to 8.4 per cent.