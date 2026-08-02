Youth connect: PM Modi ramps up Instagram outreach after Neet row

On Sunday, the PM launched the ‘Drug-Free Youth for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Campaign’. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, “10 million young citizens from over 28,000 locations” connected to the PM’s video conference. Millions of youth took the anti-drug oath. Drawing upon the teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the PM spoke of how societal rejection of mind-altering substances is embedded in India’s tradition and culture.