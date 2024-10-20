Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

2 labourers killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Ganderbal

The terrorists opened firing on the camp housing labourers of a private company working on construction of a tunnel at Gund area in the district

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
Two labourers were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.

The terrorists opened firing on the camp housing labourers of a private company working on construction of a tunnel at Gund area in the district, they said.

Two labourers died on the spot while two others sustained injuries, they said, adding further details are awaited.

Police and army have cordoned off the area to track the attackers.


Omar Abdullah condemns terror attack on non-local labourers

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemned the terror attack on non-local labourers.
 
"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Abdullah said in a post on X.
 
People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone also condemned the attack.
 
"Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror wherein two persons have lost their lives in Sonamarg. This is an insane act of madness. My thoughts with families of these two families. May the perpetrators be brought to justice," he said in a post on X.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed grave concern over the attack carried out by unidentified gunmen.
 
He said such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere and urged the government to take immediate measures to prevent such brutal attacks on innocent labourers.

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

