Banks to give fillip to Uttar Pradesh's $1 trillion economy road map

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is India’s most populous state, home to an estimated 250 million people. Today, UP ranks among India’s top state economies with a gross state domestic product (GSDP) estimated to touch almost ₹40 trillion in 2026-27 (FY27).

The composite development of UP is imperative for India to become a developed nation by 2047.

In this backdrop, UP offers unlimited growth potential to the banking sector to leverage the state’s vast market size and economy for its own growth. Owing to UP’s geography and population, banks have an expansive canvas to launch new products, assess market response and innovate for a wide spectrum of customers, both retail and institutional.

At the end of March 2026, the combined deposit base of all banks operating in UP was more than ₹21.43 trillion, a growth of 10.7 per cent over the previous year. Likewise, advances at the end of March 2026 outpaced the ₹12.85-trillion mark, posting a growth of 13.54, according to official data. Currently, UP has a combined branch network of almost 21,000 comprising all public and private sector banks, cooperative banks, regional rural banks (RRB), small finance banks and payment banks. While commercial banks lead with more than 14,200 branches, RRBs and cooperative banks operate branch networks of over 4,300 and 1,690 respectively.

$1 trillion economy target In line with India’s overarching $5 trillion economy target, the Yogi Adityanath government is also aiming to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Therefore, UP needs big-ticket investments in various sectors. These include infrastructure, health, logistics, transport, tourism, hospitality and services, among others, for implementing the next generation of reforms. This is possible only through a robust and growing network of commercial and other banks across different regions, including Eastern UP (Purvanchal), Bundelkhand, Central UP (Madhyanchal) and Western UP (Paschimanchal). While the credit deposit (CD) ratio of UP has breached 60 per cent, the chief minister has urged banks to take further steps to boost the CD ratio to almost 70 per cent. This is by giving impetus to loans for startups, young entrepreneurs and micro enterprises.

Due to the growing network of expressways, Uttar Pradesh is now acknowledged as the ‘Expressway Pradesh’ in India. However, mega infra projects, which have a long gestation period, need large funding by financial institutions, including banks. Jan Dhan Yojana Public sector banks account for the bulk of banking transactions, especially in rural and remote pockets. They also lead in priority sector banking services, including no-frills Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts. The Centre has embarked on laying the foundation for a smooth transformation of the domestic economy from cash to digital. To achieve this objective, the flagship financial inclusion programme 'Jan Dhan Yojana' was embodied by the Centre. Today, UP has the highest number of Jan Dhan accounts, corresponding to nearly 15 per cent of the pan Indian PMJDY accounts.

Jan Dhan is aimed at providing each individual with a basic savings bank account. The scheme has achieved several global milestones in mass financial inclusion, deposit mobilisation and credit growth. Moreover, India is among the top receivers of foreign remittances by its citizens and non-resident Indians (NRIs). Remittances are financial transfers made by people working abroad to support their families in their home country. In this context, UP is one of the top states in India that receives remittances from abroad. The banks continue to offer seamless money transfer services to citizens and NRIs via digital channels and SWIFT wire transfers, among others.