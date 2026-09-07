Bengal Beckons: West Bengal FM Swapan Dasgupta's 'look east' policy

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Monday advocated a state of “absolute cooperation” between West Bengal and its neighbours Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam and Sikkim. In a fireside chat with Ashok K Bhattacharya, he said such an approach would allow West Bengal and Assam, for instance, to address the “enormous crisis” in their tea gardens. This level of cooperation, he said, would also enable these states to view eastern India as one unit, but separate culturally. Edited excerpts:

You spoke about the need for large corporates to come to West Bengal. But there is always a dilemma for corporates: What are my incentives? What can West Bengal do to revive investment? Hypothetically, would a 10-year tax-holiday for fresh investments in manufacturing be something worth considering?

I’ll give you one particular example which I think is a low-hanging fruit for West Bengal, it’s to do with power. Everybody knows — whether existing or potential investor — that we need to get the tariff rates down. Some have suggested that non-conventional energy inputs have been very feeble; others say that the monopoly situation cannot endure for too long. I think we are now going to go in for open access. What would open access mean? Open access means you can draw power from whichever source you feel comfortable with for your needs. For different climatic and geographical reasons, the amount of non-conventional solar energy which we can generate in West Bengal is not optimum.

Rajasthan can generate far more, as can Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. But transmission of that into West Bengal is now a possibility, so you have a right to buy power from wherever you want. Secondly, I feel — and this is something I’m stating unilaterally, as a personal view; we haven’t discussed it in the Cabinet or in the Group of Ministers — that we should be buying power from Odisha. Let Odisha, which has more thermal power available and potential, or Jharkhand produce it, and we’ll buy it. That is what I mean by open access. We have come to this particularly on the question of data centres, which need two things: Water, which we have, and power. Interestingly, the objection to this is that it will erode the profitability of our discoms which is a state-owned sector.

But the trade-off, which I have been arguing is, is the balance-sheet of the discom more important than the larger interests of the state? I think the answer is a no-brainer. West Bengal’s own tax revenue at 42 per cent is broadly in line with the national level of 43-44 per cent. But Odisha, at 31 per cent, appears to be on a path of investment drive and foregoing the short-term revenue considerations for long-term sustainability. As finance minister, would you look at tax instruments as a way of incentivising industry to come? There are two issues here. First, Odisha, fortunately does not have inherited liabilities. We have a huge amount of inherited liabilities.

And I’m not really talking about the debt. I’m talking about the committed incentives which have not been paid, which are roughly about ~18,000 crore. Then there are liabilities of damages accrued to Tata Motors, and not to mention Haldia Petrochemicals. They have won court cases. So we’ve got to take that into account but at the same time we must realise that our revenues are quite robust, though we are a bit over-dependent on how much people drink in the state. But there are segments where I think compliance has not been fully adhered to and which can be looked into. Finally, we in West Bengal have not experimented with non-budgetary resource mobilisation at all.

You mean the non-tax revenue outside the Budget? Yes. It’s not outright sale of properties, but it’s actually leveraging those…asset monetisation. It’s something the government of Telangana has done and I think there are one or two states from which we can learn. Predictably such an approach offends the more conservative sensibilities but I think in West Bengal, these are exceptional situations. We have a very demanding electorate which expects us to do something. So we will have to do something which is a bit out of the ordinary while at the same time keeping in mind the risk factors. If we are to even monetise some of these assets, we need to ring-fence it, so that there is public confidence.

There is always a debate about whether West Bengal should focus on industry, services or agriculture. What is your vision as finance minister? Well the entire first phase of the Left Front government was devoted to Lin Biao’s approach of the countryside taking off and surrounding the cities. It didn’t quite work — agriculture may have prospered but I don’t think there was enough value addition to actually warrant it to lift the entire state. You should certainly pay a lot of emphasis on agriculture. But agriculture’s share of GDP is on a declining trend. So it’s basically services and manufacturing which are the most important things.

Bengal is now going to enjoy the advantage of having a double-engine government. Is it an advantage or can it also be a liability? Let me start by saying that the amount of cooperation and help we have received has been extraordinary. I can vouch for the fact that the finance minister, in particular, has gone out of her way to help West Bengal. They have made a political commitment; they have made a political investment in West Bengal, and therefore they believe it should succeed. That’s good for us. We need to get on board as many of the central schemes that are relevant.

There are many multilateral sources of financing like the ADB (Asian Development Bank), World Bank, which are also cheap financing sources. That is also happening, slowly. It takes its own time, but we’ve set the ball in motion. But in that the cooperation of the Centre is very important, it becomes a sort of informal sovereign guarantee. Uttar Pradesh has focused on law and order and they also focused on their districts and building brands. Would you give us a peep into your vision of how probably you can sort out a new model for West Bengal? Uttar Pradesh has also become famous for all the wrong reasons and it’s somehow associated with the bulldozer. Now there is a strong lobby in West Bengal which believes that there is no alternative to the bulldozer even in this state. But every state has its own public culture. Apart from the most extreme of circumstances it’s something which I don't think we should experiment with.

You spoke about cooperating with Odisha. Is that a model that we can see in West Bengal? I think cooperation with Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim is absolutely important. There is a commonality – for instance, the tea gardens are facing an enormous crisis. It cannot be addressed only by looking at West Bengal – Assam has its issues too. We need to move into a state of absolute cooperation so that we can view eastern India as one unit but separate culturally, and we can respect each other's relative differences but acknowledge the commonality. Two days from now, you will be completing four months in office. How would you like to characterise your last four month?