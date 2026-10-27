BFSI Insight Summit 2026: FCNR(B) not a short-term fix, say PSB chiefs

Banks in India were able to mobilise a record $127 billion under the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) scheme in July and August owing to attractive yields on base deposits, a leverage facility for high-value depositors, a coordinated outreach, and a growing international interest in the country’s economy, according to heads of public-sector banks (PSBs) at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit.

PSBs played a central role in deposit mobilisation.

The scale marks a sharp change from 2013, when banks rang up about $34 billion under a similar scheme.

Indian Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Binod Kumar said: “The earlier mobilisation was equivalent to around 1.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) compared with about 3 per cent this time.”

Kumar said, “This was due to confidence in the economy and a concerted effort led by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)”. The scheme came at a time when banks faced record-high credit-deposit ratios and intense competition for domestic deposits. The deposits offered access to foreign-currency funds for longer tenures while the RBI’s swap facility helped banks manage the currency risk and made the landed cost competitive against comparable rupee bulk deposits. “The rate of interest was an economic enabler, the hedging cost of the principal amount was fully covered by the RBI, and there was the multiplier effect of leverage,” said Asheesh Pandey, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India. Union Bank mobilised $2.25 billion through and raised $600 million through its own paper.

Punjab National Bank MD & CEO Ashok Chandra pointed to India’s growth story as a key draw. “With the economy growing at more than 7 per cent and corporate earnings rising in double digits, international banks and foreign institutional investors showed an interest in placing dollar funds with us,” he said. According to him, the RBI’s swap window was decisive because it helped address hedging costs, which can generally run at 3-3.5 per cent for dollar deposits. Gujarat International Finance-Tec City (GIFT City) and its financial ecosystem also contributed in this. Bank of Baroda MD & CEO Debadatta Chand described the mobilisation as a strategic response to global capital flows shaped by geopolitical developments and higher interest rates.

The bank raised about $8 billion. That was nearly four times the 2013 amount, he said, reflecting the resilience of India’s economy and banking system. “This is not a playbook but rather a strategic move. It shows a sound and resilient Indian economy and a banking system that is healthy and agile and could handle such a large inflow seamlessly,” he said. Higher returns on deposits were a major attraction. State Bank of India MD Rama Mohan Rao Amara said the scheme offered depositors a yield of up to 7 per cent through the combination of deposits and leverage as against the 3.5-4 per cent that banks typically offered on three- to five-year dollar deposits. The effective return compared favourably with risk-free yields in the United States.

Unlike in 2013, leverage was clarified earlier. This appealed to depositors in Gulf countries. “Banks latched on to the scheme to augment their long-term deposits at a time when the credit-deposit ratio was running at record-high levels. Besides, the landed cost of the deposits after swapping them with the RBI was competitive compared to the rupee cost of bulk deposits of a similar tenure,” said Amara. Leverage allowed eligible depositors to borrow against their initial deposits and place a larger amount with the bank, multiplying the funds mobilised. Leverage of up to nine times was available to eligible depositors subject to deposit size and assessment. SBI capped leverage at nine times and said about 80 per cent of its depositors opted for the facility. Among those who did, leverage ranged from four to nine times; at portfolio level, it averaged around five times. Of the roughly $11 billion SBI raised, about $2 billion represented primary deposits and the balance was leveraged.

Banks made the point that there was no leverage without checks. Kumar referred to a proposal from an individual offering to deposit $100 million and seeking $900 million in leverage. The request prompted scrutiny of the source and nature of the funds. The bank sought net-worth certificates and conducted due diligence. “Nearly 90 per cent of the depositors were known to us or had some existing relationship with the bank,” Kumar said. According to Kumar, about 53 per cent of his bank’s mobilisation came through leverage, with the rest from initial deposits. Leverage generally ranged from seven to nine times, with a few cases reaching 12 times for customers with established relationships and substantial existing deposits.

PNB raised about $2.7 billion, of which 67 per cent came through leverage and roughly a third from traditional Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits. Chandra said the bank conducted due diligence on the source and nature of initial funds. It also moved early to tap overseas investors, including in Taiwan, where a presentation to nearly 20 banks helped it raise close to $1 billion in 24 hours. The scheme had benefits beyond immediate deposit mobilisation. “The exercise enabled Indian banks to approach overseas markets for dollar loans after 15 to 20 years and helped restart the process of issuing dollar medium-term notes. The outreach also showcased Indian banks to foreign investors,” he said.

Still, banks had to manage the cost and operational demands of the funds. Pandey said Union Bank assessed each transaction on a cost-benefit basis. Its all-inclusive cost was around 7.1 per cent as against 11-month certificate-of-deposit rates hovering between 7.5 per cent and 7.8 per cent. That made the deposits useful in managing the asset-liability position, he said. Indian Bank also had to generate dollars through GIFT City or overseas branches to support the arrangements, a substantial operational task. The effect on domestic depositors is less clear-cut. Pandey said mobilisation under the scheme should be considered alongside the recent repo-rate increase and would not, by itself, determine the timing of retail deposit-rate changes. In rupee terms, the amount remains small relative to domestic deposits.