BFSI Insight Summit 2026: 'Global cues to drive return of capital to India'

India’s long-term investment prospects remained intact despite recent foreign portfolio outflows, but the return of capital would depend on global financial conditions, relative valuations, and the country’s ability to attract sustained foreign investment, foreign bankers said during the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit. They also underscored the need to step up foreign direct investment (FDI) to support India’s growth ambitions, with trade agreements offering opportunities to deepen cross-border business and investment flows.

“Probably too early to say, but perhaps stabilisation of the outflows has already happened. If that is the scenario, and the India story remains strong, then I think we’re just waiting for some of these external factors to stabilise before capital comes back into the country,” said P D Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank India.

Singh attributed the recent movement of foreign capital to global developments, including the interest-rate differential between the US and India, currency depreciation driven by external factors, and the surge in overseas investment interest in artificial intelligence (AI). “In this kind of a scenario, you would expect reallocation of capital to where they can probably make the best quick buck,” he said. Singh said India’s long-term investment case remained intact despite capital moving towards other markets. He also pointed to the possibility of Indian equity valuations becoming more attractive relative to global peers, which could help bring foreign investors back when external conditions stabilise.

Tushar Vikram, CEO of Mashreq Bank, said investors in West Asia continued to view India as a long-term opportunity, even though they reassessed their portfolios. He cautioned that this was based on his conversations with investors in the region, rather than a blanket assessment of all foreign investors. “I don't think any of them have taken their eyes off India or exited India. They are rebalancing their portfolio but if you talk to them, they find India as a long-term interesting story,” Vikram said. He said that India-UAE relationship and growing global trade links were important to Mashreq’s strategy in the country. The bank was focused on supporting Indian companies expanding overseas and helping West Asian businesses enter India.

K Balasubramanian, CEO, Citi India, said foreign capital would continue to be important to India’s growth ambitions, given the uncertainty over whether domestic savings alone would be sufficient to finance the country’s expansion. “If you look at the domestic savings in the country, I am not too sure whether there is enough domestic savings for us to accelerate and take the business from where it is to the next level as an economy,” Balasubramanian said. “Therefore, there is going to be always reliance on foreign capital,” he added. Citi, which exited its consumer banking business in India, is focusing on institutional banking and facilitating capital flows into the country, including FDI and portfolio capital, Balasubramanian said. The bank’s approach reflects the opportunities it sees in financing India’s growth, including through manufacturing and other institutional businesses.

He said Citi had been pursuing this focus since 2023 and remained confident about the opportunities in its institutional businesses. Balasubramanian said the free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and the European Union (EU) could open up significant opportunities for trade and investment. He said 99 per cent of India’s exports and 90 per cent of its imports came under FTA trade. “Significant work is underway on both sides to identify eligible clients, locate clients outside of India, and determine how we can help them channel their investments into the country,” he said. Balasubramanian also said that the India-UK and India-EU FTAs have the potential to strengthen cross-border business and investment flows. He said the agreements could help banks identify companies that would benefit from the new trade arrangements and channel investments into India. It could potentially be worth around $90-100 billion, while the India-EU corridor could reach $220-250 billion if the full benefits of the agreements were realised. He described the agreements as a potential balancing factor amid delays in the India-US trade arrangement.

HSBC India CEO Hitendra Dave said the focus of trade agreements should extend beyond trade to the investment commitments they can attract. He said India needed about $200 billion in gross FDI annually over the next 21 years to meet its ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047. Dave said foreign investment could help companies establish operations in India and export goods to markets such as North America, Europe, the UK, and East Asia. The agreements could make Indian industry more competitive and expose domestic producers to larger markets, while giving consumers access to better products. However, Dave cautioned that India needed FDI inflows significantly higher than current levels, pointing to the difference between gross inflows and net figures, which are affected by outflows. “I am not talking about the current situation where the net numbers are small due to high gross inflows being offset by substantial outflows. (To achieve our goals) We need $200 billion of gross FDI every year,” he said.

On the question of whether taxation was contributing to foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, Dave said the debate around long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax had been in the public domain for some time. He did not attribute the outflows directly to taxation or predict when the tax regime might change. “What is going to happen, when it is going to happen is anyone’s guess. But if it happens, I think that is always going to be positive for the market,” he said. Dave also pointed to the growing role of domestic investors in India’s primary markets, saying companies were increasingly able to raise capital even when the secondary market was under pressure. He said valuations had become somewhat more attractive compared with 18-24 months earlier, helping generate interest in new issuances.

He said HSBC had ranked first across initial public offerings (IPOs), G3 bond issuances, and syndicated loans between January and September, underlining the role global banks play in connecting Indian companies with international pools of capital. “From January to September, HSBC is number one across all three, IPOs, G3 bonds as well as syndicated loans,” he added. Dave said a key function of global banks was to take Indian companies to overseas markets and bring international companies and capital into India. Their knowledge of investors, track records in capital markets, and experience in structuring transactions helped issuers raise funds through equity, dollar bonds, and syndicated loans, he said. Dave also noted that domestic investors were playing a larger role in IPO pricing than in the past. While foreign investors had earlier often been crucial to the success of an issue, Indian investors now had a stronger say and were frequently among the main drivers of pricing, he said.

Rajat Verma, CEO of DBS Bank India, said facilitating foreign capital flows remained a central role for international banks, alongside helping Indian companies access funding from overseas investors and lenders. “The core purpose (dharma) of a foreign bank is to facilitate foreign capital flows. That remains a pivotal part of our role,” Verma said. He said DBS was also focusing on selected retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) lending opportunities where it believed it could build scale, rather than pursuing growth across every segment. “DBS and other foreign banks can leverage their global strengths in wealth management and digitalisation to increase access to international growth opportunities, expertise, and insights,” Verma added.