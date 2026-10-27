BFSI Insight Summit 2026: Oil, AI play weigh on funding and markets

Elevated oil prices, global investors’ appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) investments and weak foreign capital inflows are pressuring the rupee and bond markets, while smaller non-banking financial companies face tighter funding, speakers at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit said on Monday.

Economists differed on India’s reliance on foreign capital. Aastha Gudwani, India chief economist at Barclays, said the Viksit Bharat 2047 ambition required foreign financial capital, while Sonal Varma, managing director (MD) and chief economist for India and Asia at Nomura, argued for reducing dependence on volatile overseas flows.

Samiran Chakraborty, MD and India chief economist at Citibank, said India would need $600 billion in foreign capital over the next decade as investment requirements rise to $3.2 trillion. Yet net capital account inflows have been almost nil for two years, with AI investments diverting funds towards developed markets.