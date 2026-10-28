BFSI Insight Summit: Crypto industry calls for greater regulatory clarity

India’s cryptocurrency industry needs greater regulatory clarity and a tax framework that accounts for the way digital assets are traded and used, cryptocurrency experts said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Tuesday.

At the session titled Taxed but Not Trusted: Can India Regulate an Asset It Doesn’t Recognise?, the panelists discussed sector challenges, changing investor behaviour and opportunities such as tokenisation.

Vandana Ahuja, partner, EY India, said taxation of digital assets was clearer, but some aspects still troubled traders. She acknowledged the burden of the 1 per cent TDS, particularly for frequent traders, where the deducted tax could be disproportionate to profits.

She said the industry needed to raise these concerns with the government, even as tax authorities gained more transaction information through data-sharing arrangements and exchanges of information with other countries. Vikaas Sachdeva, CEO of BitDelta India, said India’s digital-first approach made it a significant market, but cautioned against relying only on headline adoption figures. “Adoption is not a problem. The interesting thing is that a lot of this money is coming from tier-II and III and IV towns, it is coming despite the 30 per cent tax and 1 per cent TDS. The moment 1 per cent TDS was introduced 81 per cent of the business for the leading exchanges just dropped. It was not that people stopped trading, it was that the business moved overseas,” he added.