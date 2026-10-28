BFSI Insight Summit: MDR vital to sustain UPI growth, says PhonePe CEO

PhonePe aims to expand the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to a billion users over the next decade, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sameer Nigam said, arguing that bringing back the merchant discount rate (MDR) on such payments is essential to sustaining growth.

“You can’t have a vibrant payments market with no money in payments,” Nigam said during a fireside chat at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit here.

An MDR of 0.4 per cent, as announced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), “would be the cheapest MDR in the world", he said, citing rising cybersecurity, know-your-customer (KYC) and fraud-prevention costs.

Nigam rejected the suggestion that MDR was an issue involving foreign companies, noting that most of the roughly 200 players in the ecosystem were Indian. PhonePe, the biggest UPI player, had invested about $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion over the past decade to bring UPI to market, he said. “The ecosystem needs a sustainable business model. Any Indian working on anything within the ambit of the law should be able to charge a fair price,” he added. On the proposed 30 per cent cap on UPI market share, due to take effect in December 2026, Nigam said the NPCI circular had been introduced six years ago amid WhatsApp’s entry, but more than 100 third-party UPI apps now operate.