BFSI Insight Summit: Rate hike outlook, funding costs put banks on guard

Indian banks are preparing for a higher interest-rate environment, with further rate increases, rising funding costs and pressure on deposit mobilisation emerging as key themes at the inaugural day of the 2026 edition of Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, on Monday.

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty — who delivered the inaugural address at the three-day event at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre and participated in a fireside chat — said rates could rise by 50 basis points (bps) by December, even as demand for productive credit remained strong. Higher rates could moderate borrowing in rate-sensitive segments and strain highly leveraged.

Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Axis Bank, said tighter liquidity and rising incremental deposit rates could push up funding costs. Infrastructure investment, working capital needs and formal credit expansion continued to support lending. The discussions also highlighted the repayment burden associated with the Reserve Bank of India’s foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposit scheme under a concessional swap window. Banks mobilised nearly $133 billion from June to August. Uday Kotak, founder and non-executive director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, called the scheme a “strong insurance policy” against macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility. However, he estimated repayments, including interest, could reach $160-170 billion, urging policymakers to use the next three to five years to strengthen the economy and prepare for the payout.