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Brand Canvas 2026: VIT Business School wins BSmart National Ad Film Contest

Team 'Power Rangers' from VIT Business School, Vellore won the first edition of the Brand Canvas challenge with an ad film for UTI Mutual Fund

BSmart, bs events
Abhishek Chatterjee Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 11:37 PM IST
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Brand Canvas 2026, the first ever national ad-film making contest by BSmart, Business Standard’s edtech platform, culminated on Tuesday with a grand finale at Kristu Jayanti University, New Airport Road campus, in Bengaluru. 
 
Team ‘Power Rangers’ from VIT Business School, Vellore won the first edition of the Brand Canvas challenge with an ad film for UTI Mutual Fund. 
 
‘Buzz Builders’ from RK University, Rajkot were the first runner-up with an ad for the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, while team ‘Fourth Element’ from XIME Kochi took the third spot. Their ad was also for UTI Mutual Fund.
 
The grand finale saw the top 10 teams vying for first place in an intense competition. Their ads were evaluated by an eminent jury composed of industry experts and elite academicians.     
 
 
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Topics :BSmartbs eventsVIT University

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

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