BS BFSI Summit: Chaudhry to Vaidyanathan, meet private-sector bank experts

Private-Sector Bank CEOs Panel's theme on October 31: Do private banks need to become tech companies?

(From top left) Amitabh Chaudhry, Axis Bank; Hitendra Dave, HSBC India; Zarin Daruwala, Standard Chartered Bank India; Ashu Khullar, Citibank India; Rakesh Sharma, IDBI Bank; V Vaidyanathan, IDFC First Bank

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Business Standard BFSI Summit 2023: The two-day summit will be held in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on October 30 and 31


Amitabh Chaudhry
Axis Bank
 
Amitabh Chaudhry became managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Axis Bank in January 2019, after leading HDFC Standard Life Insurance for almost a decade. Chaudhry, who has outlined a multiyear transformation plan for India’s third-largest private bank, also had a stint as CEO of Infosys BPO. An engineer from BITS Pilani, Chaudhry holds a postgraduate degree from IIM Ahmedabad.

Hitendra Dave 
HSBC India
 
Hitendra Dave, who has a total experience of almost three decades in the financial markets, took over as chief executive officer of HSBC India in August 2021. He had joined HSBC’s global markets business, a key driver of its profits, in 2001. Dave holds a postgraduate degree in business administration and a degree in economics from the Delhi University.

Zarin Daruwala
Standard Chartered Bank India 

Zarin Daruwala took charge as the chief executive officer at Standard Chartered Bank in 2016. Before that she had worked at ICICI Bank for 26 years, having started out there as a management trainee and eventually become president and head of wholesale banking business. She has also served on the board of directors of key ICICI group companies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Securities. She was also on the board of JSW Steel for almost eight years.

Ashu Khullar
Citibank India
 
Ashu Khullar, who was named Citigroup’s India head in March 2019, is chief executive officer of Citi India and regional head for South Asia. He looks at all of Citi’s India business and has oversight of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, too. Khullar, who holds degrees from Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, had joined Citi India in 1988 before moving to Citi London.

Rakesh Sharma 
IDBI Bank
 
Rakesh Sharma became managing director and chief executive officer of IDBI Bank in October 2018 and was subsequently given a three-year extension in February 2022. Sharma has spent over 40 years in the banking industry. Having started out at SBI, he later went on to serve as MD & CEO at Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Canara Bank.

V Vaidyanathan
IDFC First Bank
 
Vaidyanathan became the first managing director and chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank, which was created with the merger of Capital First and IDFC Bank in December 2018. Over the past 20 years, he has had stints with Citibank, Capital First and ICICI Bank, where he was appointed to the board at 38. Vaidyanathan has degrees from Birla Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School.

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

