BS BSFI Summit: From Dasgupta to Kumar, meet general insurance experts

Bhargav Dasgupta, Yashish Dahiya, Ritesh Kumar, Kishore Kumar Poludasu: Meet the general insurance experts of BS BFSI Summit 2023

(From top left) Bhargav Dasgupta, ICICI Lombard General Insurance; Yashish Dahiya, Policybazaar; Ritesh Kumar, HDFC Ergo General Insurance; Kishore Kumar Poludasu, SBI General Insurance

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Bhargav Dasgupta
ICICI Lombard General Insurance
 
Bhargav Dasgupta has been MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance, India’s largest private general insurer, since 2009, which makes him one of the longest-serving chiefs of an insurance company. On his watch, ICICI Lombard became the first private general insurer to list. Dasgupta, who began his career with the ICICI group in 1992, has held leadership positions in diverse areas, including project finance, corporate banking and treasury and life insurance. He holds a PGDBA from IIM Bangalore and a BE (Mechanical) from Jadavpur University.

Yashish Dahiya
Policybazaar
 
Yashish Dahiya is chief executive of insurance aggregator and global technology company PolicyBazaar, which he co-founded in 2008. Before that, he was the managing director of ebookers.com, a leading pan-European online travel distributor. He was also a management consultant with Bain & Company. Dahiya holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from IIT Delhi, a postgraduate diploma in management from IIM Ahmedabad, and an MBA from INSEAD.

Ritesh Kumar
HDFC Ergo General Insurance
 
HDFC Ergo General Insurance’s managing director and chief executive since 2008, Ritesh Kumar has over 30 years of experience in the BFSI industry — the first 10 years in banking and the remaining 20 in insurance. He started his career in 1992 as a corporate banker. During his stint in banking, he was involved in funding of projects across both manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. He was also involved in some of the earliest securitisation deals in India. A commerce graduate from Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kumar holds an MBA degree from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi.

Kishore Kumar Poludasu 
SBI General Insurance
 
Currently the managing director and chief executive of SBI General Insurance, Kishore Kumar Poludasu has over three decades of experience in commercial banking, including large corporate/infrastructure credit, international banking operations, enterprise management, mergers & consolidation, etc. Associated with State Bank of India since 1991, he has held several positions with the lender. Before taking charge in his present role, he was a deputy managing director and country head of State Bank of India’s Singapore operations. Poludasu holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce, besides Postgraduate Executive Management Programme, and Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking.

Topics :bs eventsBFSIGeneral Insurance

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

