BS BSFI Summit: From Handoo to Bulusu, here're digital payment experts

Jatinder Handoo

DLAI

BJatinder Handoo, chief executive officer of Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), has close to two decades of experience in the financial services and public policy sector. He was vice-president at one of India's premier microfinance industry associations, MFIN, which is also a self-regulatory organisation recognised by the Reserve Bank of India. Before MFIN, he worked at FINO, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.





Vishwas Patel Handoo has studied law and regulation of inclusive finance at the University of Luxembourg and fintech regulations & innovation at the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance. His primary responsibility is to ensure DLAI members’ viewpoints are well represented at important forums and DLAI continues to represent, advise and consolidate the efforts of the digital lending industry. Besides these, he is also spearheading DLAI’s SRO application process and is closely involved with the regulators and policymakers.

Payments Council India

Vishwas Patel is joint managing director at Infibeam Avenues and founder and CEO of the company’s payments business. In 2001, he founded the payment gateway brand CCAvenue, which today is among the top three online payment gateway platforms in India and ranks number two in the UAE among non-bank private digital payment companies.





Arif Khan Having studied law, Patel was earlier a practising counsel on the original side of the Bombay High Court. He has made significant contributions towards shaping and giving a direction to the digital payments industry in India for nearly two decades. He is currently the chairman of the Payments Council of India, the primary industry body representing all digital payments providers in the country.

Razorpay

AArif Khan, chief innovation officer at Razorpay, is a banking and financial services industry veteran. He brings his experience of over two decades in working with various stakeholders and an deep understanding of the sector. Khan has held leadership positions at organisations like NPCI, Mastercard and HDFC Bank.

Before returning to Razorpay for a second stint, Khan was the chief digital officer at NPCI, leading its digital transformation-related strategic planning. He drove multiple technology initiatives, leveraged data and analytics to drive innovations, and understood new market behaviours to develop relevant solutions.

In his second stint at Razorpay, Khan is leading its banking, risk management, regulatory affairs, and public policy functions. In the first (2017 to 2019), he led several key initiatives and contributed to building a holistic business architecture.





Kalyan Kumar Punjab National Bank

Kalyan Kumar, the executive director of Punjab National Bank (PNB) since October 2021, has been working in the banking industry for over 26 years. Having begun his journey as a rural development officer at Union Bank of India in 1995, he went on to supervise and control the successful amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India. Earlier, as senior business leader at Mastercard, he drove growth for the company’s payment gateway platform and ‘Simplify Commerce’. Before that, Khan was senior vice-president at HDFC Bank, where he led and implemented strategic projects in the payments and digital space.