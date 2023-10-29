BS BSFI Summit: From Ridham Desai to Andrew Holland, here're market experts

Ridham Desai

Morgan Stanley India



As MD, Ridham Desai heads Morgan Stanley India’s equity research team. Desai joined the firm in 1997 and has over three decades of experience in equity markets. One of India’s most respected equity experts, he has author­ed several key reports and is known for spotting trends and long-term themes that shape our markets. An alumnus of Welingkar Institute of Manage­m­ent, Desai is a fitness enth­­usiast and Formula 1 fan. He is also on the advisory board of Project Mumbai, which works to improve the everyday lives of the city's residents.



Raamdeo Agrawal is the chairman and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. He began his entrepreneurial journey in 1987 as a sub-broker and set up Motilal Oswal as a firm offering a range of services from retail broking to home finance. A chartered accountant, Agrawal has authored the firm's flagship wealth creation studies since 1996. Agrawal is appreciated for his deep understanding of domestic companies and their growth potential. Earlier this year, he pledged 5 per cent of his stake in his company to charity.



Prashant Jain 3P Investment Managers

After winning accolades for delivering outsized returns over a long-term horizon at HDFC MF, Prashant Jain set up 3P Investment Managers, an alternative investment fund where he is the CIO. During his two-decade stint at HDFC MF, he was one of the most tracked fund managers. He has been known for his remarkable portfolio management skills and insightful views. Jain’s long-term focus and taste for high-conviction bets set him apart. Helped by his strong track record, 3P Investment’s corpus has quickly scaled past Rs 6,000 crore.



Avendus Capital

Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP, joined the firm in December 2016. Before that, Holland was CEO of Ambit Investment Advisors, where he built one of India’s largest and most successful hedge funds. He was also the MD (Strategic Investment Group) for Merrill Lynch in India. Previously, as chief administrative officer and head of research at Merrill Lynch in India, Holland successfully built DSP Merrill Lynch as a rated research broking house in Asia Money, Institutional Investor and Greenwich.