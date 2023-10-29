BS BSFI Summit: From Umesh Revankar to Rakesh Singh, here're NBFC experts

Umesh Revankar

Rajiv Sabharwal has been managing director and chief executive of Tata Capital since 2018. He has over 29 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Previously, he has worked as a partner in True North Managers LLP, and executive director on the board of ICICI Bank responsible for several businesses, including retail and business banking. Sabharwal also served as the chairman of ICICI Home Finance and was on the board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. He holds a BTech in mechanical engineering from IIT Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in management from IIM Lucknow.



Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman at Shriram Finance, was earlier vice-chairman and managing director at Shriram Transport Finance Company. He has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Having started his career with the Shriram group as an executive trainee in 1987, he worked in several key leadership roles of the business. He has been instrumental in making Shriram Transport India’s largest commercial vehicle financier. He is chairman of the Finance Industry Development Council, the representative body of asset and loan-financing NBFCs.