Home / Specials / BS Events / BS BSFI Summit: From Umesh Revankar to Rakesh Singh, here're NBFC experts

BS BSFI Summit: From Umesh Revankar to Rakesh Singh, here're NBFC experts

Umesh Revankar, Rajiv Sabharwal, Rakesh Singh: Meet the NBFC experts of BS BFSI Summit 2023

Business Standard
Umesh Revankar, Shriram Finance; Rajiv Sabharwal, Tata Capital; Rakesh Singh, Aditya Birla Finance

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Umesh Revankar
Shriram Finance 
 
Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman at Shriram Finance, was earlier vice-chairman and managing director at Shriram Transport Finance Company. He has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Having started his career with the Shriram group as an executive trainee in 1987, he worked in several key leadership roles of the business. He has been instrumental in making Shriram Transport India’s largest commercial vehicle financier. He is chairman of the Finance Industry Development Council, the representative body of asset and loan-financing NBFCs.

Rajiv Sabharwal
Tata Capital
 
Rajiv Sabharwal has been managing director and chief executive of Tata Capital since 2018. He has over 29 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Previously, he has worked as a partner in True North Managers LLP, and executive director on the board of ICICI Bank responsible for several businesses, including retail and business banking. Sabharwal also served as the chairman of ICICI Home Finance and was on the board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. He holds a BTech in mechanical engineering from IIT Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in management from IIM Lucknow. 

Rakesh Singh
Aditya Birla Finance
 
Managing director and chief executive of Aditya Birla Finance since 2011, Rakesh Singh has over 27 years of experience in the BFSI sector. Previously, Singh served as a director on the board of Aditya Birla Housing Finance. He has played a crucial role in driving the growth trajectory of both the NBFC and housing finance businesses. Before joining Aditya Birla Finance, Singh spent 16 years with Standard Chartered Bank, heading its mortgage business in India. He attended advanced management programmes at Harvard Business School and IIM Kolkata.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

Aditya Birla Group expands its portfolio, adds four restaurant brands

BS BSFI Summit: From S Naren to Sailesh Raj Bhan, meet mutual fund CIOs

BS BSFI Summit: From Ridham Desai to Andrew Holland, here're market experts

BS BFSI Summit: From Ananth Narayan G to Sameer Nigam, here're key speakers

BS BFSI Summit: From Shaktikanta Das to K V Kamath, here're key speakers

Save the date: It's time for India's biggest BFSI Summit of the year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :bs eventsAditya Birla FinanceTata CapitalBFSI

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story